BREAKING: DOJ Files Criminal Charges Against GOP Rep. George Santos

The Justice Department filed criminal charges against GOP Rep. George Santos (NY), according to a leak to CNN.

Santos will appear in federal court on Wednesday according to the outlet.

The nature of the charges are unclear, however, federal investigators were probing possible campaign finance violations.

CNN reported:

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal. The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

Earlier this year House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that George Santos will be removed from Congress if it is determined the freshman Rep. broke the law.

George Santos flipped New York’s 3rd Congressional district red in November when he defeated Robert Zimmerman.

In December Santos admitted he lied about his education, employment history and Jewish background in an interview with the New York Post.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said during his exclusive interview. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said Monday to The Post.

Federal prosecutors were investigating George Santos’ ‘sudden wealth’ after he admitted to embellishing his resume.

DEVELOPING…