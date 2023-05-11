BREAKING: Bannon War Room SWATTED During Live Broadcast — UPDATE: Bannon Responds “Honey Badger Don’t Give a Sh*t”

by

The War Room headquarters were SWATTED on Thursday morning during their live broadcast.

War Room producer Grace Cheong tweeted this out moments ago.

Steve Bannon’s assistant told The Gateway Pundit, “Yup. And we still stayed live.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Steve Bannon this morning, and Steve gave us his response.

“Honey Badger Don’t Give a Sh*t”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.