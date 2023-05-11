BREAKING: Bannon War Room SWATTED During Live Broadcast — UPDATE: Bannon Responds “Honey Badger Don’t Give a Sh*t”

The War Room headquarters were SWATTED on Thursday morning during their live broadcast.
War Room producer Grace Cheong tweeted this out moments ago.
BREAKING: WarRoom was swatted LIVE today
— Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) May 11, 2023
Steve Bannon’s assistant told The Gateway Pundit, “Yup. And we still stayed live.”
The Gateway Pundit reached out to Steve Bannon this morning, and Steve gave us his response.
“Honey Badger Don’t Give a Sh*t”
WATCH:
BREAKING: Steve Bannon SWATTED while on air with War Room
Read more: https://t.co/6WPMDdbKa8 pic.twitter.com/W6vMlqOcQ1
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 11, 2023