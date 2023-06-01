Blue Jays Pitcher To Face Disciplinary Action After Sharing Support for Boycott of Target and Bud Light on Social Media [VIDEO]

Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher, is being attacked by the woke mob for sharing a video showing his support for a boycott of Target and Bud Light on Instagram.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The video Bass reposted from the “dudewithgoodnews” Instagram account explained “the biblical reason Christians should boycott Target” and Bud Light.

Ryan Miller owns the account that posted the video Bass shared. In the video, Miller explains why he’s asking Instagram users to boycott Target and Bud Light: “Here’s the reason biblically why I believe Christians have gotta be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing.”

“I think a lot of people make this into a political issue, or they say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal?’”

In the caption of the post the Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher shared on his Instagram story, Miller wrote, “Target has begun pushing the message of transitioning to young people.”

Miller also said he was trying to “expose the darkness that Target is shoving into children’s faces!”

Instead of standing up for his beliefs that are based on his Christian values, Bass caved and issued an apology before the start of the Blue Jay’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, saying:

“I’ll make this quick—I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that.”

But is demanding that the woke left stop shoving “gay pride” down the throats of Americans at every sporting event and in so many ads for products that have nothing to do with an individual’s sexuality really offensive? Bud Light and Target don’t push heterosexual relationships, so why are they pushing the LGTBQXYZ narrative on their customers?

According to MSN – Bass’ apology was a “first step” to learning how his actions are accountable to others, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

“It’s not going to be a 15 or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part,’ ” the manager told reporters Tuesday. “There’s going to be continued work with the resources we do have to try to show that he’s understanding that he made a mistake.”

“We’re going to continue to make the Rogers Center a very welcoming place for everyone to come to,” he added. “It doesn’t reflect our views as an organization.”