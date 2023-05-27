Black Woman Who Was Fired From Equinox Gym After Being Late 47 Times in 10 Months, Sues For Discrimination – Jury Awards Her $11.3 Million

A black woman who was fired as a personal trainer from an Equinox fitness center for allegedly being late 47 times in 10 months, sued for discrimination – and won!
A predominantly white Manhattan jury of five women and 3 men awarded the woman $11.3 million dollars earlier this month.
Röbynn Europe filed a lawsuit against Equinox in 2020 after she was terminated just 10 months into her job as a personal trainer.
Europe says a white employee created a “toxic atmosphere” and made degrading comments about black women.
She says she was discriminated against because she is black and a woman.
Equinox claimed they fired Europe because she was late to work 47 times in less than one year of her employment with the company.
According to CBS, a judge dismissed Europe’s claim that Equinox retaliated against her for ‘calling out racism and sexism’ at the health club – however, the case still proceeded on race and gender bias claims.
Last week a jury awarded Europe $10 million in punitive damages, $1.25 million in compensatory damages and $16,000 in back pay.
Röbynn Europe’s lawyer Susan Crumiller cheered the verdict, blasted Equinox and warned other businesses in New York in a statement.
“We could not be more thrilled with today’s jury award. The jury sent a loud message to Equinox that there are serious consequences for corporations that permit racist and sexist behavior in the workplace. We are also pleased that the jury found Equinox’s racism had a severe and lasting impact on Röbynn’s mental health and that she deserved to be compensated for it. Let this be a warning to all businesses in New York that if you try to brush harassment and discrimination under the rug, you will not get away with it.” Europe’s attorney said.
CBS reported:
