Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry Spotted at King Charles III’s Coronation… Did He Have Better Seats Than Dr. Jill? (VIDEO)

by

Did he take a private jet?

Joe Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry was spotted King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Biden skipped the coronation because he is too old and feeble to travel overseas.

So Dr. Jill and John Kerry attended in Biden’s absence.

Dr. Jill was shoved in the cheap seats in the back.

Did John Kerry have better seats than the fake doctor?

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

