Biden’s America: Armed Federal Agents Protect ‘Privacy’ of Illegal Aliens From Reporters in El Paso, Texas as Title 42 Expires (Video)

by

Armed federal agents faced off against reporters trying to document illegal alien migrants being boarded onto buses at the El Paso, Texas border with Mexico early Friday morning after Title 42 expired.

A federal worker in civilian clothes told the reporters they were protecting the “privacy” of the migrants. The feds moved a Border Patrol truck in front of the reporters to block their view. A protester can heard denouncing the Biden administration’s policies.

The Daily Signal’s Mary Margaret Olohan posted video of the armed confrontation:

TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez was also there trying to document the migrants being boarded on buses:

Mission accomplished. Illegal aliens boarded on buses out of sight of pesky reporters.

Drone video by the Daily Signal’s Tim Kennedy captured the armed confrontation and the boarding of the buses.

Meanwhile in Yuma, Arizona, no such restrictions on the press:

While much of the nation sleeps, the post-Title 42 invasion has begun, protected by the Biden administration at gunpoint.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.