Biden’s America: Armed Federal Agents Protect ‘Privacy’ of Illegal Aliens From Reporters in El Paso, Texas as Title 42 Expires (Video)

Armed federal agents faced off against reporters trying to document illegal alien migrants being boarded onto buses at the El Paso, Texas border with Mexico early Friday morning after Title 42 expired.

A federal worker in civilian clothes told the reporters they were protecting the “privacy” of the migrants. The feds moved a Border Patrol truck in front of the reporters to block their view. A protester can heard denouncing the Biden administration’s policies.

The Daily Signal’s Mary Margaret Olohan posted video of the armed confrontation:

EL PASO – Authorities blocking media view of the illegal immigrants being loaded onto buses. CBP car pulls up right in front of us, supposedly because media was getting too close pic.twitter.com/9K56E11LnZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 12, 2023

TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez was also there trying to document the migrants being boarded on buses:

EL PASO- Border Patrol agents try to block the press from filming the first bus being loaded with illegal immigrants being brought into the US from Juarez. One CBP agent asks me to back up stating “we’re trying to protect the privacy please” pic.twitter.com/WH9R0mm34l — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 12, 2023

Mission accomplished. Illegal aliens boarded on buses out of sight of pesky reporters.

Bus full of illegal immigrants pulling out. We weren’t able to see the actual loading pic.twitter.com/Ba8y6Ip4hD — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 12, 2023

Drone video by the Daily Signal’s Tim Kennedy captured the armed confrontation and the boarding of the buses.

Here’s the altercation between border patrol and the media from above👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/khFH8ayTdr pic.twitter.com/pkOOZfcGk2 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) May 12, 2023

Border patrol in El Paso blocking the media from filming illegal aliens boarding a bus at gate 42 along the border wall…but not the drone via @DailySignal pic.twitter.com/oZKQU9Fe3Y — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) May 12, 2023

.@TimKennedyJr1’s drone footage shows border authorities loading the illegals immigrants onto buses while blocking the view of media (many of whom have stuck around for hours to show Americans what is going on) pic.twitter.com/LHysyEGu0J — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile in Yuma, Arizona, no such restrictions on the press:

Two border patrol buses just arrived. The crowds are still coming through the gap in bigger and bigger groups here in Yuma County @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/M87wBsBvL8 — Stephanie Bennett (@StephBennettTV) May 12, 2023

Border patrol agents are now processing, taking pictures, and checking passports/other docs before loading them onto the bus @FOX10Phoenix #Yuma pic.twitter.com/Vlms0kEcwP — Stephanie Bennett (@StephBennettTV) May 12, 2023

This is the scene at the border west of Yuma, Arizona as migrants load a bus as Title 42 ended at 8:59 p.m. MT. A second group of migrants is waiting to get on to a bus after Border Patrol agents process them. pic.twitter.com/jD7DsVjl2B — Victor Calderón (@ByVicCalderon) May 12, 2023

While much of the nation sleeps, the post-Title 42 invasion has begun, protected by the Biden administration at gunpoint.