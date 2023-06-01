Biden Walks Away After Peter Doocy Asks Why He Hasn’t Done Any Campaign Rallies (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he departed en route to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden how his re-election campaign is going.

Biden recently announced his 2024 reelection bid in a pre-recorded video posted to Twitter at 6 am.

Joe Biden knows the fix is in.

He doesn’t have to campaign.

“How’s your re-election campaign going? Because we haven’t seen you on the campaign trail yet,” Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“You haven’t?” Biden replied.

“Not at an official campaign rally…” Doocy said.

Biden turned around and walked away without answering Peter Doocy’s question.

VIDEO: