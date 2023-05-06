Biden Stops at Taqueria Habanero in DC, Randomly Tells People “Don’t Jump” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday afternoon visited Taqueria Habanero in DC after mumbling through remarks in a meeting in the Roosevelt Room.

Biden’s handlers trotted him out for a bit on Friday after he hadn’t been seen in public in several days.

80-year-old Joe then went out for a treat.

He told people inside of the taqueria “don’t jump” then he shouted the same thing after he walked outside.

“Don’t jump!” Biden shouted to random people outside.

Why does Biden always say this?

VIDEO: