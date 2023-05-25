Biden Effect: China in Arms Sales Talks with Former US Clients Saudi Arabia and Egypt

With Joe Biden at the helm, former US allies are looking east to build new relationships.
China is in arms sales talks with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Of course, the regime media will gloss over this report like they do all the other reports on Joe Biden’s failures.
This would have been unheard of just 3 years ago. The Biden regime is doing their best to systematically dismantle the US and the West.
The South China Morning Post reported:
Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is currently in talks with China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), a state-owned defence company, to buy weapons ranging from reconnaissance drones to air defence systems, according to Tactical Report, a Beirut-based intelligence service focused on the Middle East.
Weapons involved in the potential deal include the Sky Saker FX80 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the CR500 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV, the Cruise Dragon 5 and 10 – two types of loitering munitions, better known as suicide drones – and the HQ-17AE short-range air defence (SHORAD) system, the service reported last week.
The HQ-17AE SHORAD is the latest addition to the deal, which has been in negotiations for about a year, and talks have “reached an advanced stage”, Tactical Report said, quoting unnamed sources close to the situation.
Negotiations are expected to continue until the end of this year or the beginning of next year, the report said, adding there were rumours that the entire deal would be financed in the Chinese yuan.
In another report published on Monday, Tactical Report said Egypt was in talks with China to acquire the Chengdu J-10C multirole fighter.