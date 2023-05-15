Biden Abruptly Cancels Speech Honoring Fallen Police Officers to Attend Granddaughter’s Graduation – Then Calls a Lid (VIDEO)

Biden arrived in Philadelphia late Monday morning after spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach compound.

Joe Biden abruptly canceled a speech honoring fallen police officers in order to attend his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation ceremony in Philadelphia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken read a letter from Biden instead.

Fox News reported:

Biden was slated to deliver a keynote address at the National Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Monday as the week honoring our nation’s law enforcement officers kicked off.

