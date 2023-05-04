“Beat a B***h up”- Deranged Pregnant Passenger Viciously Assaults Airline Employee – Passenger “Smelled of Alcohol” and Previously Threatened a Gate Agent (VIDEO)

Video from a bystander captured horrifying footage showing a pregnant passenger viciously assaulting a helpless Spirit Airlines employee earlier this week.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The footage shows 29-year-old Philadelphian Qua Marie Scott, the passenger, tackling Jasmine Rhoden near a boarding gate in the airport.

WATCH:

There was a fight yesterday at Atlanta Airport. They were both added to the no fly list. 😳 pic.twitter.com/svK2fKj9AZ — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 1, 2023

The video starts with Scott, who is in a grey sweatshirt, slamming Rhoden into a barrier.

The two then start violently wrestling each other on the ground. Bystanders can be heard yelling “stop” in the background.

Four onlookers then arrive to finally pull Scott off of her victim, ending the assault.

While the tweet showing the fight says both were placed on the no-fly list, this is incorrect. The Daily Mail correctly notes that only Scott was because Rhoden is an employee of an airline company.

Scott’s alleged motive for the assault was because she was angry after being told she couldn’t board the plane because she previously threatened another gate agent, who immediately called 911, according to a witness statement given to the Atlanta Police Department.