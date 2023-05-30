Another Strike on Vladimir Putin? Over Two Dozen Suspected ‘Ukrainian’ Kamikaze Drones Hit Wealthy Moscow Region Within “Earshot” of Putin’s Official Residence – Several Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Did the Ukrainians attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday morning? Did they have assistance?

As former Congressman Ron Paul notes, they previously made this vow.

Is Ukraine’s Pledge To Assassinate Putin An Act of Desperation? Watch the whole show here: https://t.co/ca2ti4Bo4E pic.twitter.com/4mvZgybLuG — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) May 25, 2023

The Daily Mail reported that Moscow was attacked by several suspected Ukrainian drones Tuesday morning ostensibly in revenge for Russian attacks on Kyiv.

The early morning assault specifically targeted the wealthiest areas of the city, where Putin and multiple Russian elites have homes.

One local resident pointed out the attacks all happened within “an earshot” of Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Here are the full details from the Daily Mail:

Several buildings were damaged in wealthy suburbs of Moscow, including the elite district of Rublyovka to the south-west of the capital. One drone exploded into a mushroom cloud near the village of Usovo, which is just down the road from Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence. Explosive drones also struck blocks of flats in Leninsky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street about six miles from the centre of Moscow, reportedly wounding several residents and damaging the buildings. Tuesday’s early morning raid targeted some of Moscow’s wealthiest areas including a western enclave where Putin and the elite have residences. Two people were injured while some Russians in two damaged apartment blocks were briefly evacuated, according to Moscow’s mayor.

The New York Times notes that this marked the first time strikes hit civilian areas in the Russia’s capital.

Here are videos of the assault on Moscow. The Biden regime no doubt loved seeing these images.

Looks like the crazy ukrainian lunatics may be planning on attacking Moscow? What is Biden getting us into? Drone attacks in Moscow on residential buildings. Local residents report several explosions and the operation of air defense systems in the Moscow region, including in… pic.twitter.com/RVqgkjOEmo — Sarah 🇺🇸 (@LoveOurTrump) May 30, 2023

ATTACKS ON MOSCOW 🇷🇺 ONGOING Eyewitnesses footage of the fall of one of the drones in the Rublyovka area OF moscow 🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/AyMNNsW3su — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 30, 2023

Several drone attacks on Moscow just shortly ago. pic.twitter.com/v26xsh3Wyr — ‏Shannon Cunningham (@shannoninves) May 30, 2023

The damage was somewhat extensive to the apartment buildings:

As many 32 drones were reportedly involved in the assault on Russia’s capital.

🤷‍♂️ 25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated https://t.co/4wHrDyazKw — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) May 30, 2023

Ukrainian officials denied any responsibility for the attack but said they enjoyed watching the assault. Gloating over a possible assassination attempt on one of the world’s most prominent leaders does not seem wise.

#BREAKING Ukrainian presidential aide says #Ukraine watching drone attack on Moscow with “enjoyment” and predicts “such attacks will increase”, but denies Kyiv’s involvementhttps://t.co/De4u3SiGOz pic.twitter.com/BUCuq0o9Xq — Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 30, 2023

As one Twitter user points out, the possibility that these drones may have been supplied by the United States originally cannot be ruled out. Bad news for the Biden regime if true.

While you were Sleeping….Ukraine sent 32 Drones to Attack Moscow. Sounds like they are US Drones. Also, China Refused a Meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore. Are you paying attention yet? — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 30, 2023

If Ukraine was involved in this attack, the odds of World War III just skyrocketed. A peace deal must be struck quickly.