America Last: Biden Regime to Send Ukraine ANOTHER $1.2 Billion in Military Aid – Including Air Defense Systems and Ammunitions

America last.

The Biden regime is planning to announce an additional $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official per Reuters. The package will include air defense systems, ammunition, and funding for training.

As part of the aid program, funding will be provided for HAWK air-defense systems, as well as ammunition and drones for use in air defense. According to the officials, it would also purchase rockets, artillery, satellite imaging assistance, and funds for regular maintenance and spare parts for various systems.

The package is paid from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding which permits the Biden regime to purchase weapons from industry rather than depleting existing U.S. weapons supplies.

It will take longer for the aid to reach Kyiv this way, but it will conserve US supplies better than if it were taken straight from the US military’s stockpiles.

Kevin McCarthy gave his full support to funding the Ukraine War during his trip to Israel.

“I vote for aid for Ukraine, I support aid for Ukraine,” McCarthy said. “I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine, I do not support your killing of the children either.”

“You should pull out and I don’t think it’s right,” the speaker said. “We will continue to support. And I think the rest of the world sees it just as it is.”