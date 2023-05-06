After a 70-Year Wait, Globalist Charles III Is Finally Crowned King of England – Deeply Religious Ceremony Captures the Imagination of Millions Around the World, but UK Sees Growing Apathy in Regards to Monarchy

‘We are here to crown a king, and we crown a king to serve’

The wait is finally over. After being heir to the throne for 70 years, England’s King Charles III has been officially crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a moving and deeply religious ceremony with roots in centuries of tradition, but with some innovations that ‘tried to dialogue with the future’, designed to project a new image of the Royalty in the 21st century.

It was a deeply symbolic and highly choreographed affair, filled with colors and music – and at each step, the Christian symbolism permeated everything.

Many thousands gathered in the streets of central London – or tuned in all around the country and the world – to witness the fabulous display of British pageantry.

But many others UK citizens made it clear that they were NOT thrilled at all with the long weekend of celebrations that is expected to cost British taxpayers at least £100 million ($125 million).

Charles III, by now, is a known quantity – no surprises are expected from the man that the British learned to know, if not to love. A man who hates modern architecture and always wanted to be an actor. Is he is a privileged royal used to be pampered by over a dozen people in the morning, he is also a successful producer of organic food who never flies with his son on the same plane as his son and successor Prince William.

What the Buckingham Palace propaganda does not tell them is that he is a globalist beholden to furthering the UN’s Agenda 2030.

(Read more at King Charles and the Globalists Set Meeting for September to Plot How to Accelerate Goals of U.N. Agenda 2030 and the Complete Digitization of Humanity)

Charles’ accession to the throne took place as soon as her mother Queen Elisabeth passed away. It’s a somber period of mourning, so, today, it was a first moment of public celebration of the new King.

The two hour ceremony was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

For the first time, non-Christian faith leaders led the procession into Westminster Abbey, followed by representatives from each of the 15 realms where the King is head of state.

Charles III stood in the abbey and presented himself to the people, in what is called the ‘recognition’. The he took the coronation oath – a vow to rule according to law, exercise justice with mercy, and maintain the Church of England.

The King disrobed to simple clothes and – in a secluded space, away from the eyes of the world – the archbishop anointed the King with holy oil consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, in Jerusalem.

The sovereign then was dressed in sacred coronation robes and presented with the symbols of the monarchy: the orb, coronation ring, scepters and others.

As he was finally crowned, King Charles had a very intense look, and his hands trembled ever so slightly.

Camilla was also (rather hurriedly) crowned Queen Consort, having opted to wear Queen Mary’s Crown, with ‘minor changes and additions’. Meaning, she reset the crown with some extra diamonds from the Queen’s personal collection.

2,200 people attended the event: members of the royal family, international representatives from 203 countries, including approximately 100 heads of state. US first lady Jill Biden led the American delegation.

The Washington Post:

“Charles is a savvy chief executive, well aware that the country is facing soaring inflation — and that one of the key objections to the monarchy in Britain is not just the expense but the excess.

A ‘slimmed down’ royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (a palace 15 times the size of the White House, and in the middle of a 10-year, $450 million renovation).”

Not everyone, however, was thrilled with the ceremonies. According to the pollsters at YouGov, 64% of Britons cared either ‘not at all’ or ‘not very much’ about the coronation.

In 2022, 38% of Britons still felt the royal family was ‘very important’ to the country, but now that figure has now fallen to 29%, the lowest point since records began, 40 years ago.

King Charles III’s coronation featured the ‘Homage of the People‘, in which the archbishop called upon ‘all persons of goodwill’ from across the realm ‘to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.’

“Charles is the king of apathy, not our hearts – he risks it all by asking for more”, wrote Gaby Hinsliff for The Guardian.

“The less obvious risk here for the monarchy, however, is of stirring a pot better left alone. Taking public acquiescence for granted, in this case, may well be safer than challenging people to express it out loud, only for some to realize with a start how odd that sounds in 2023. We are citizens now, not serfs. While the fuss over the oath will doubtless be forgotten soon enough, a wise king would take this as a warning not to push his luck.”