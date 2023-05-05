Guest post by Jason Sullivan

The letter written by Julian Assange is a testament to his sharp wit, keen attention to detail, and fine writing capabilities. His use of literary allusions and clever wordplay demonstrates his creativity and intelligence. He weaves seemingly unrelated elements into a cohesive narrative, showcasing his strong cognitive abilities and sharp analytical mind. Despite his current situation, Assange’s writing and cognitive abilities remain intact, as he asserts his intellect and critical thinking skills in this letter.

Furthermore, despite being held in a super max prison, Julian Assange has shown remarkable resilience and strength of character. He has remained steadfast in his beliefs and his commitment to free speech and the pursuit of truth, despite the harsh conditions and mental strain of prolonged confinement. In fact, his dedication to his principles has only grown stronger during his time in captivity, demonstrating his unrelenting pursuit of justice and truth.

Julian Assange’s resilience in the face of adversity is an inspiration to all who support him and his cause. His unwavering commitment to his principles serves as a reminder that one can maintain their integrity and sense of purpose, no matter how difficult the circumstances. Despite efforts to silence him, Assange remains a voice of reason and a beacon of hope for millions around the world.

Assange’s courage and determination inspire us all to stand with him in his quest for justice and freedom. There is no doubt that his spirit remains unbroken, and his intellectual and emotional faculties remain as sharp as ever.

Vivat spiritus hunc invictum!

Here is Julian Assange’s letter to King Charles III on the eve of his coronation.

To His Majesty King Charles III, On the coronation of my liege, I thought it only fitting to extend a heartfelt invitation to you to commemorate this momentous occasion by visiting your very own kingdom within a kingdom: His Majesty’s Prison Belmarsh. You will no doubt recall the wise words of a renowned playwright: “The quality of mercy is not strained. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath.” Ah, but what would that bard know of mercy faced with the reckoning at the dawn of your historic reign? After all, one can truly know the measure of a society by how it treats its prisoners, and your kingdom has surely excelled in that regard. Your Majesty’s Prison Belmarsh is located at the prestigious address of One Western Way, London, just a short foxhunt from the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. How delightful it must be to have such an esteemed establishment bear your name. It is here that 687 of your loyal subjects are held, supporting the United Kingdom’s record as the nation with the largest prison population in Western Europe. As your noble government has recently declared, your kingdom is currently undergoing “the biggest expansion of prison places in over a century”, with its ambitious projections showing an increase of the prison population from 82,000 to 106,000 within the next four years. Quite the legacy, indeed. As a political prisoner, held at Your Majesty’s pleasure on behalf of an embarrassed foreign sovereign, I am honoured to reside within the walls of this world class institution. Truly, your kingdom knows no bounds. During your visit, you will have the opportunity to feast upon the culinary delights prepared for your loyal subjects on a generous budget of two pounds per day. Savour the blended tuna heads and the ubiquitous reconstituted forms that are purportedly made from chicken. And worry not, for unlike lesser institutions such as Alcatraz or San Quentin, there is no communal dining in a mess hall. At Belmarsh, prisoners dine alone in their cells, ensuring the utmost intimacy with their meal. Beyond the gustatory pleasures, I can assure you that Belmarsh provides ample educational opportunities for your subjects. As Proverbs 22:6 has it: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Observe the shuffling queues at the medicine hatch, where inmates gather their prescriptions, not for daily use, but for the horizon-expanding experience of a “big day out”—all at once. You will also have the opportunity to pay your respects to my late friend Manoel Santos, a gay man facing deportation to Bolsonaro’s Brazil, who took his own life just eight yards from my cell using a crude rope fashioned from his bedsheets. His exquisite tenor voice now silenced forever.

