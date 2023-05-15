92-Year-Old George Soros Denies Rumor that He’s Dead: “I Am Alive and Healthy”

George Soros, a billionaire Democrat mega-donor who financed coups here in the country and abroad, denied the rumors about his death this morning.

A tweet from ‘Politics For All Ireland’ went viral Monday morning after it claimed that billionaire and American purveyor of chaos and darkness, George Soros, had died of a heart attack at the age of 92.

The tweet was already deleted by Politics For All Ireland.

BREAKING: George Soros has died of a violent heart attack, according to Politics For All Ireland. pic.twitter.com/sogsNU53Lj — Cillian (@CilComLFC) May 14, 2023

A representative of Soros said the rumor was not true.

George Soros himself posted a tweet debunking the rumor, saying, “Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy.”

Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy. — George Soros (@georgesoros) May 15, 2023

Daily Mail reported: