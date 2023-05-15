92-Year-Old George Soros Denies Rumor that He’s Dead: “I Am Alive and Healthy”

George Soros, a billionaire Democrat mega-donor who financed coups here in the country and abroad, denied the rumors about his death this morning.

A tweet from ‘Politics For All Ireland’ went viral Monday morning after it claimed that billionaire and American purveyor of chaos and darkness, George Soros, had died of a heart attack at the age of 92.

The tweet was already deleted by Politics For All Ireland.

A representative of Soros said the rumor was not true.

George Soros himself posted a tweet debunking the rumor, saying, “Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy.”

Daily Mail reported:

Who is George Soros?

Billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, 92, made his fortune in hedge funds and is now known as a pro-democracy campaigner who has founded Open Society Foundations.

Soros, a Hungarian-born businessman, has been criticized for throwing millions behind woke district attorneys who support his leftist agenda.

The billionaire’s DAs have stripped away bail laws and opted to forgo prosecuting crimes like theft and reckless driving, effectively giving criminals a free pass and leading to the breakdown of law and order across the United States.

As a direct result, crime has skyrocketed in major cities overseen by Soros’s DAs. In 2021 under Kim Foxx’s reign, Chicago had the most murders it’s seen since 1994. And in Philadelphia, drug use and violent crime has seen a surge since Larry Krasner took office.

Soros has long backed liberal politics. In the 2000s he was an outspoken opponent of President George W. Bush and donated millions to hinder his reelection, and later donated heavily to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton.

The billionaire is known in the UK as ‘the man who broke the Bank of England’ on Black Wednesday in 1992, when he turned a billion-dollar profit by making currency bets that forced the UK out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Soros has been wed three times and divorced twice and is currently married to 51-year-old health care consultant Tamiko Bolton, who is 42 years his junior.

In the past three decades, Soros has given away more than $7billion to promote democracy, foster free speech, improve education and fight poverty around the world.

