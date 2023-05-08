8-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Child Dies Unexpectedly After Suffering Medical Emergency While in Border Patrol Custody – Second Dead Child in One Week

Joe Biden has blood on his hands.

On Wednesday, an 8-year-old illegal immigrant girl died unexpectedly after she suffered a medical emergency while in border patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, with her family, according to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin.

The young child was transported to the nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Customs and Border Protection is now conducting an investigation into the incident, according to the press release.

Today, an eight-year-old girl tragically passed away while in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas. The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Consistent with CBP protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation of the incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified. Additional information will be made available in accordance with CBP’s policy regarding deaths in custody.

Last week, an unaccompanied illegal immigrant from Honduras died in government custody.

A 17-year-old illegal immigrant named Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, who arrived in the U.S. without a parent or guardian, has died in government custody in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a statement following the tragic death.

“The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch,” the agency said.

Adding, “As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway.”