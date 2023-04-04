YouTube Suspends RSBN Account ONE DAY Before Indictment of Trump on Phony Charges

Google-YouTube strikes again!

The internet giant is committed to eradicate the web of conservative voices.

One day before President Trump is to be indicted on “trumped up” charges by a Soros-funded District Attorney, Google-YouTube suspended the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) account.

Google-YouTube used a familiar excuse accusing RSBN of pushing content on the stolen elections, fraud in the 2020 elections, and absent of opposing voices in their videos.

Since when did Google-YouTube start forcing conservatives to contain liberal insanity in their content? And has the same standard been forced on the regime-approved mainstream media outlets?

RSBN reported:

Just one day before RSBN was set to cover President Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, YouTube has resumed its censorship practices and suspended RSBN’s channel, blocking our ability to livestream for seven days. On Monday, RSBN received a notice from YouTube informing us that due to content violating their “elections misinformation” policies, the platform has removed several videos. These include President Trump’s most recent rally in Waco, Texas, his remarks at CPAC, and our exclusive sit-down interview with him at Mar-a-Lago. […] Conveniently, YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system. Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts. Again, they are leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny. YouTube listed the following violations: “Claims that the 2020 US Presidential election and 2022 Brazil Presidential election were stolen,”

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 U.S. presidential election or the 2022 Brazilian presidential election,”

Absence of “countervailing views” in the “video, audio, title, or description.”

This is not the first time RSBN has been suspended by a tech giant.

In January 2021, RSBN, Michelle Malkin and The Gateway Pundit were suspended by Twitter for violating their “civic integrity” rules.