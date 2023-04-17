“You’re a Scumbag!” Adam Schiff Heckled During House Judiciary Committee Hearing in NYC (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff was heckled during the House Judiciary Committee field hearing in New York City.

The hearing, called “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” focused on rising crime in New York City.

A man stood up and heckled Schiff as the Democrat lawmaker attacked Trump.

“The GOP Leadership and Congress doing what it has done best the last 6 years and that is to act as the criminal defense counsel for Donald J. Trump…” Schiff said.

A heckler stood up and shouted, “You’re a scumbag!” before being escorted out by Capitol police.

WATCH:

🚨WATCH🚨@RepAdamSchiff heckled during House Judiciary Committee Hearing SCHIFF: "The GOP Leadership…act as the criminal counsel for Donald J. Trump…" UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL: "You're a scumbag!" pic.twitter.com/DP536YFuB0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 17, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY) on Monday was laughed at during the House Judiciary Committee field hearing after claiming Jim Jordan was doing the bidding of Donald Trump.