Woke Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich at it Again-Likens Second Amendment to ‘Myth’

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg “Coach Woke” Popovich just can’t help his compulsion of regurgitating the woke agenda.

He has made a habit of railing against white people, President Trump and the United States including a diatribe against Christopher Columbus filled with dramatic pauses and righteous white liberal indignation.

“I am a little confused about our city….and why its Indigenous People’s Day/Columbus Day….Columbus Day…Columbus? I mean, he initiated a new world genocide….that’s what he did.”

In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported Popovich was triggered by President Trump after he called for a boycott of the NFL because of their national anthem protests; he blamed racism, naturally.

“There has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change. You know, whether it’s the LGBT movement, or you know women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter. People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means,” Popovich began.

The NBA coach also said that there ‘really is no such thing as whiteness’ and that we kind of made that up.

Popovich’s self loathing continued, “You got a lead, yes, because you were born white, you have advantages that are systemically, culturally, psychologically there. And they have been built up and cemented for hundreds of years. But many people can’t look at it. It’s too difficult.”

And now, Coach Woke is taking aim at the Second Amendment. In the final pregame press conference of the NBA season, Popovich decried lawmakers and called for stricter gun control even asking reporters whether any of them were carrying a gun. He then suggested that the Second Amendment is a “myth.”

Fox News reports:

“I just wondered because we have a governor and lieutenant governor and an attorney general that made it easier to have more guns,” Popovich said, referring to Texas officials, according to ESPN. “That was a response to our kids getting murdered. I just thought that was a little bit strange decision. It’s just me, though.” “Well, since you guys asked, what would it take to budge those people? What would it take?” He then started on his essay about Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, the two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature for their roles in a protest calling for gun control after the March 27 shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, which killed six people, including three children. “I mean, we’ve got two young Black guys in Tennessee who just got railroaded by a bunch of people that I would bet down deep in their soul want to go back to Jim Crow,” Popovich said. “And what they just did is a good start. It’s beyond comprehension. And what were they guilty of? They actually protested?” ****** He then likened the Second Amendment to a “myth.” “But they’re going to cloak all this stuff [in] the myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom,” he added. “You know, it’s just a myth. It’s a joke. It’s just a game they play. I mean, that’s freedom. Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?” “But Ted Cruz will fix it because he is going to double the number of cops in the schools. That’s what he wants to do. Well, that’ll create a great environment. Is that freedom? Or is it freedom to have a congressman who can make a postcard with all his family holding rifles, including an AR-15 or whatever. Is that cool? Is that like street cred for a Republican? That’s freedom? That’s more important than protecting kids? I don’t get it.”

An excerpt of the rant is below.