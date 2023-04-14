Woke Alert: Group Announces Text Alert System to Help Shoppers Avoid Products from Woke Companies

Consumers’ Research, a conservative nonprofit founded in 1929, has launched a new text alert system to help shoppers avoid products from woke companies.

According to their website, the organization was founded, ” with the mission to educate and protect consumers from harmful products.”

The New York Post reports:

By entering a phone number, conservative-minded shoppers will receive text updates on companies deemed to have strayed too far left in their marketing and other strategies. “Many corporations are putting progressive activists and their dangerous agendas ahead of customers,” the sign-up page reads. “They’ll only succeed if we look the other way.” As of Friday morning, the group had already issued warnings on Bud Light — which recently came under fire from the far right for partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney — and Jack Daniel’s 2021 “Small Town, Big Pride” campaign. We are launching Woke Alerts to help consumers make better-informed decisions about where to spend their money,” executive director Will Hild told the outlet. “We believe companies should focus on their customers and not woke politicians and progressive activists.”

Recent alerts include Jack Daniels, Bud Light and Black Rock.