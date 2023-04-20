Police Say North Carolina Man Shot 6-Year-Old Girl and Her Family After Basketball Rolled into His Yard –Suspect Reportedly Remains at Large

WSOC-TV in North Carolina reported that a 6-year-old child and her parents were shot Tuesday night.

24-year-old Robert Singletary, the man allegedly responsible for the shooting, was furious a basketball happened to roll into his yard while young children were playing.

Police say Singletary ran down the street and fired his gun at a neighbor. Singletary then allegedly returned and shot William White and his 6-year-old daughter Kinsley while they were running away.

Kinsley and her dad were seriously injured from the gunfire. The little girl was left with bullet fragments in her cheek while William remains in the hospital.

William heroically stood in the line of fire trying to protect his daughter and the rest of the children according WSOC-TV.

Kinsley’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was grazed by a bullet but has since returned home.

Police say the motive for the attack remains unknown.

Singletary was out on bond in a case involving him allegedly striking his girlfriend with a hammer.

