WHOA: Private Calendar Reveals Convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein met with Biden’s CIA Spy chief and Other Leftist Individuals AFTER Sex Crimes Conviction

The Wall Street Journal released an explosive report Sunday revealing that Jeffrey Epstein met with multiple left-wing individuals including Joe Biden’s now-CIA Chief William Burns after Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes.

The documents uncovered by the Wall Street Journal were related to Epstein’s private calendar.

In addition to Burns, the infamous pedophile also reportedly met with Bard College president Leon Botstein, former Barack Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky following his conviction of child sex crimes.

While the Wall Street Journal could not prove every single scheduled meeting took place, the report did find Epstein met with Burns on three separate occasions. These meetings were held in Washington D.C. and in Epstein’s home in Manhattan.

CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp confirmed that Burns met with Epstein in 2014. However, she claimed Burns had no idea who the disgraced financier was.

She also said Burns only met with Epstein because Burns was looking to leave to government sector and wanted advice.

The director did not know anything about him, other than he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on the transition to the public sector. They had no relationship.

Ruemmler scheduled dozens of meetings with Epstein and managed to land a job at Goldman Sachs in 2020 working as an attorney.

Epstein also invited her to visit his private island, Little Saint James, in 2017. This island is the place where numerous underage girls were sexually abused by Epstein.

Not surprisingly, Ruemmler told the Journal she wishes she never met Epstein.

I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein.

Chomsky told the Journal that he had met with Epstein, and the two discussed politics and academia.

As Fox News reported, other figures on the documents related to Epstein’s laptop included: Ariane de Rothschild, chief executive of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group; Joshua Cooper Ramo, who at the time served on the boards of Starbucks Corp. and FedEx Corp; former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Harvard University professor Martin Nowak; and anthropologist Helen Fisher.

Epstein was found dead in a jail cell in New York City in 2019 under suspicious circumstances. Before his death, he was awaiting a trial on sex trafficking charges.