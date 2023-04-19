“When You Are in Black Skin, then You Can Disagree with Me!” – Don Lemon Has Unhinged Breakdown as GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Buries Him Alive During Debate on Gun Rights and Civil War (VIDEO)

Don Lemon suffered an epic meltdown Wednesday morning during an interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The topic of conversation centered around 2nd amendment rights for Black Americans.

Lemon was angered over Ramaswamy’s astute statements at an NRA conference last week regarding southern Democrats preventing Black Americans from owning guns after the Civil War.

The disgraced CNN host deliberately twisted his words, attempting to deceive CNN viewers into believing Ramaswamy said the Civil War was fought only to give Black people gun rights.

When this tactic failed, Lemon tried to shut Ramaswamy down by playing the race card.

Lemon falsely claimed that Black people do not enjoy equality under the law in America. He then snapped at Ramaswamy, telling the presidential candidate he can disagree with him once he’s black.

Lemon also said the presidential candidate’s bold truth telling was “insulting to black people” and to him as an African-American.

He even threw in a veiled racial insult toward Ramaswamy at the end.

