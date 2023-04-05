WATCH: Missouri Republican Buries Racist Democrat with EPIC Response When Questioned About His Ethnicity – Chamber Erupts in Applause Afterwards!

Black Missouri Republican State Rep. Justin Hicks was peppered with vicious questions from a racist Democrat about his ethnicity for daring to support a bill that would hamstring the woke left’s divisive racial agenda.

But Hicks had an epic and true response that buried his hater and won the admiration of his colleagues.

Last Thursday, Democrat State Rep. Marlene Terry questioned whether Hicks really was black after the Republican said he said he supported a bill called which bars state funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities for Missouri’s departments of agriculture, natural resources and conservation.

Specifically, the legislation blocks funding for staff, vendors, consultants and programs “associated with diversity, equity (and) inclusion” throughout state government and public colleges and universities according to Fox News.

The prohibitions also apply to other woke initiatives that promote “collective guilt,” “the concept that disparities are necessarily tied to oppression,” and “intersectional or divisive identity activism.”

Watch the exchange:

Terry: You agree with this DEI Bill? Hicks: I did say I’m okay with the bill as it stands currently. Terry: Can I ask you what you identify as? Ethnicity? Hicks: I identify as American.

The chamber then erupted in applause.

Terry then went on a tirade and called Hicks “delusional” for supporting racial equality, whining that it took her 20 years to become a state legislator. She even accused Hicks of promoting privilege and tokenism according to The Heartlander.

Hicks, who grew up in a low-income household and lost his father when he was just 12-years-old, buried the race-baiting Democrat once more:

I think that you’re given the same opportunity as anyone else in this building to get there. I didn’t come from a privileged background. I had to work my butt off to get where I am today.

Hicks went on “Fox and Friends First” Monday morning to discuss the DEI bill and expressed his dismay over being questioned whether he was really black by Terry.