“Was Not Given a Heads-Up” – Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Found Out About Trump’s Indictment in News Reports (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday claimed Joe Biden had no idea Trump was going to be indicted last Thursday.

A Manhattan grand jury last Thursday indicted Trump on junk charges related to so-called ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels – Joe Biden hid all day last Thursday because he’s a coward.

Biden hid all day as his minions got to work jailing his 2024 political opponent.

Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden had no idea the Manhattan grand jury was going to indict Trump.

“When we first learned about the indictment. The president was not given a heads up. He was briefed by his Chief of Staff and he learned about this just like all of you,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Karine Jean-Pierre made this same claim last week.

No serious person believes this.

