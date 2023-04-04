VIDEO: Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins Trump Supporters Outside Manhattan Courthouse – Democrat Brownshirts Scream “F*ck You! – Piece of Sh*t!” Blow Whistles to Drown Her Out

The Democrat model for America – Power is Everything – Destroy the opposition at all costs.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the Trump supporters Tuesday outside the Manhattan Courthouse. This was after the Mayor of New York threatened her the day before.

The leftists were armed and ready to refuse Greene her Constitutional rights of Free Speech and Freedom of Assembly.

Leftists, like their brownshirt forefathers, screamed, “F*ck You!” and “Piece of Sh*t!” at the Georgia Congresswoman. The brownshirts blew whistles in an attempt to prevent her from speaking. This was all allowed by the New York City police in attendance.

Of course, this comes as no surprise. It’s another example of lawless Democrats being lawless Democrats.

The left was passing out whistles before MTG arrived. This is allowed in New York City.