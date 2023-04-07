Victor Davis Hanson: ‘We are in the middle of a revolution that we don’t even know we’re in’ (VIDEO)

Conservative scholar and historian Victor Davis Hanson appeared on the Tucker Carlson show this week and suggested that the United States is in a revolution and people don’t realize it.

Hanson was referring to the Democrats and their relentless efforts to ‘get’ Trump no matter the cost.

He called it third world election tampering and also said that the U.S. has lost all moral authority.

From Real Clear Politics:

“What we’re seeing is not the end of it,” Hanson told Carlson. “Tonight was the very beginning. This is going to go on to three prosecutors for a year and a half, with the intent of getting just enough empathy for Donald Trump that he will be nominated and then see him gag-ordered and maybe even seeing him incarcerated to nullify his viability in the general election.” “It’s the worst example of third-world election tampering,” he said. “They don’t have a message, so whether it’s symbolically tearing up the State of the Union or denying the Speaker or the Minority Leader in the House appointments or trying to threaten the filibuster to be ended or the electoral college or pack the court, it’s all processed because they don’t have a message and they are desperate.” “We are in the middle of a revolution that we don’t even know we’re in,” Hanson declared. “I think Donald Trump said as much as he could but I imagine in the next week we’ll see a gag order leveled against him and then the other prosecutors will be encouraged and then this cycle will go on for a year and a half.”

Here’s the video:

Victor Davis Hanson: “We’re in the middle of a revolution that we don’t even know we’re in. Its the worst example of third-world election tampering.” pic.twitter.com/QX8Lbisdv2 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 5, 2023

Hanson is right about all of this.

Democrats are burning down the country to get Trump. They don’t care about our sacred norms as they always claimed, they only care about keeping power.