US Supreme Court Rules Transgender Students (Bio Males) in West Virginia Can Compete Against Female Athletes

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that transgender students (biological males) can compete against female sports teams.
The high court rejected an emergency request from West Virginia to lift an appeals court’s injunction.
The transgender athlete will be able to compete against females until the appeals court makes a decision.
The case could still end up back at the Supreme Court.
Justices Alito and Thomas dissented.
NBC News reported:
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt by West Virginia to prevent a transgender student from participating in girls’ sports.
As a result, a law enacted in 2021 called the Save Women’s Sports Act cannot be enforced against 12-year-old transgender girl Becky Pepper-Jackson while litigation continues.
Two of the court’s conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, noted that they would have granted the application. Alito in a brief opinion faulted a lower court for failing to explain its reasoning.
“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, said in a statement.