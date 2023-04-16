UN Wants to Decriminalize Sex Between Minors and Adults

The United Nations discreetly issued a report in March encouraging members of the UN to decriminalize sex between minors and adults.

The report is titled “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.”

On page 22 of the report, the UN states, “With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.”

The report continues, “Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”.

A new report from the United Nations has called for all forms of drug use and sexual activity to be decriminalized globally. Written by the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ), UNAIDS and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the report was released on International Women’s Day, with the goal of guiding “the application of international human rights law to criminal law.” Called the “8 March principles,” the report calls for offenses related to “sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty” to be decriminalized. The United Nations experts say that criminalizing offenses related to these issues constitute an attack on human rights. “Criminal law is among the harshest of tools at the disposal of the State to exert control over individuals… as such, it ought to be a measure of last resort however, globally, there has been a growing trend towards overcriminalization,” Ian Seiderman, Law and Policy Director at ICJ, said in the press release. “We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights, but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves.”

The report also calls for all sex work to be decriminalized.

The United Nations new report is troubling considering they have been plagued with sexual abuse scandals.

In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported UN Peace Keepers in Haiti were accused of exchanging sex with children for cookies and snacks.

