Tucker Carlson: ‘Transgenderism is this country’s fastest growing religion’ (VIDEO)

In his opening monologue on Friday night, Tucker Carlson suggested that transgenderism is a religion, and that it is the fastest growing religion in the United States.

He pointed to Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, and a sermon about her that was delivered at a Lutheran church in North Dakota.

The pastor actually compared the death of Hale to the death of Jesus.

Transgenderism is the most dangerous extremist movement in the United States

Good evening and welcome to a special edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Happy Good Friday. This is the saddest and at the same time, by far the most hopeful day on the Christian calendar. There was a time not so long ago when the overwhelming majority of Americans observed Good Friday. They got up, they went to church, they talked about it at the office and at dinner that night, it was part of their culture, that’s no longer true.

Tonight, you wonder how many Americans even know it’s Good Friday. So after hundreds of years, this has finally become a non-Christian country, but it’s not a secular country. You know sometimes people call it that, but they are wrong. There are no secular countries. Every country has a religion because every person has a religion, even if it’s atheism. Everybody worships something. We’re born that way. We can’t get away from it. So what is America’s religion now?

Well, as it happens, we have video. This is from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. It was taken on April 2nd. That was the first Sunday after the mass killing in Nashville in which three adults and three children were murdered at a Christian school for being Christians. In the old America, Christian pastors would have preached about this. They would have acknowledged the evil on display, and they would have prayed for those who’d been killed.

A form of that is still happening today, but the roles have been inverted. In America’s new religion, the victims are not the children who died in Nashville. The victim is the woman who killed them, because Audrey Hale called herself transgender. She was, by definition, a holy martyr. Watch this pastor in a formerly Christian church compare Audrey Hale to Jesus.

PASTOR: Leaders were looking for any excuse, valid or not, to crucify Jesus, and they found that reason… It’s baffling to me that someone’s existence can be so threatening that people decide they need to be controlled, that they need to have laws made against them or even worse, that the people that they find to be so threatening should die.