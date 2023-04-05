Tucker Carlson on Trump Case: ‘This is the Boldest Election Interference Ever Attempted in This Country’s History’ (VIDEO)

In his opening remarks tonight, before Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago, Tucker Carlson talked about the Trump indictment and the circus in New York City today.

Tucker suggested that this is all about the 2024 election and that it is intended to make Trump toxic to swing voters in the general election.

Tucker then points out, correctly, that at the end of the day, this is election interference. For all the Democrat screeching in recent years about Russia collusion and election interference, they are now doing precisely that. They are attempting to interfere with the 2024 election.

Watch:

Trump was criminally charged because he’s planning to challenge Joe Biden in the presidential election. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/Bl0XiqHLb5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 5, 2023

If you watched that whole thing, you noticed that Tucker referenced this tweet by Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador:

Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023

It’s sickening to watch what Democrats and the media are doing to our country.

Tucker is obviously right that this is all about politics, but it’s even more sinister than that. The people who claimed that Trump would wreck our cherished norms are burning down the country to get their way.

They never cared about our cherished norms and it has never been more obvious.