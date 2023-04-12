“It Wasn’t Russia… I Don’t Want to Get Our Country in Trouble” – Trump on Answering Who Blew up Nord Stream Pipeline (VIDEO)

In an hour-long interview with President Donald Trump which aired Tuesday, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson asked “Who blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline?” Trump seemed to imply the answer would be damaging to the USA.



“I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it,” President Trump told Tucker, implying the truth about the Nord Stream attack would be highly damaging to the United States.

“But I can tell you who it wasn’t: Russia,” President Trump said. “How about when they blamed Russia? They said ‘Russia blew up their own pipeline.’ You got a kick out of that one, too.”

“It wasn’t Russia,” Trump said.

On Feb. 8, 2023, veteran investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published a detailed report claiming that in December 2021, on behalf of White House Resident Joe Biden, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan instructed the CIA to come up with a plan to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines, which then was carried out Sept. 26, 2022.

Tucker Carlson asks Trump who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline: "I can tell you who it wasn't was Russia." pic.twitter.com/CTVCwllD1z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 12, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has reported on veteran investigative reporter Seymour Hersh’s analysis calling the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline Sept. 26, 2022 “a major operation to blow up 4 pipelines“ run by the CIA.

The United States was the first country to return to the scene of the crime, Hersh said, and removed the unexploded charge along the fourth pipeline, which failed to detonate.

In an article, Hersh blasted the New York Times‘ and other mainstream media’s attempts to distract from his bombshell Nord Stream exposé, calling them “willing takers” for a “CIA cover story.”

CIA officials “have been supplying phony stories to the media“ in a “successful effort to keep the world focused on any possible suspects outside of what has emerged as the most logical one—the president of the United States“, Hersh charged.

The CIA is “constantly running covert operations around the world, and all must have a cover story in case things go badly, as they often do,” Hersh wrote.