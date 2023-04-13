Trump Calls For Jack Smith to be Removed by the DOJ After Latest Illegal Leak to WaPo

President Trump on Wednesday evening called for Jack Smith to be removed from the DOJ after the latest leak to the Washington Post.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is now investigating Trump’s effort to raise money off of ‘false claims of election fraud,’ according to a leak to the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors are investigating money raised between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

“Special “Prosecutor“ Jack Smith is illegally leaking massive amounts of confidential information to the Fake News Media. He and his entire family are known Trump Haters. He should be removed by the corrupt DOJ, at once!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department has repeatedly leaked information about Jack Smith’s witch hunt investigation to the Washington Post, CNN and the New York Times.

The damaging leaks are being used to blunt Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign.

According to a leak earlier this month, Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The Justice Department did the same thing during Mueller’s two-year Russia collusion witch hunt in an effort to damage Trump’s presidency.