Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence, Secret Service Steps In

The White House lawn was met with a surprise visitor on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported a toddler squeezed through the White House’s fence and proceeded to walk on the White House lawn.

Once the incident occurred the US Secret Service immediately stepped in and retrieved the child and returned him to his parents.

The breach of the White House fence was the first time it was infiltrated since the fence was raised to 13ft.

Here’s the curious tot and the agent who retrieved him:

Secret Service retrieves a toddler who squeezed through the White House fence. Secret Service: “We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that he got a timeout and was sent on his way with his parents.” pic.twitter.com/oqnCrLiy2G — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 18, 2023

The Secret Service stated they have received calls of older children who have gotten stuck in the fence before but they have never encountered a situation where a child has walked on the White House lawn until today.

Per the Associated Press:

