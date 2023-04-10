The Next Generation Of MyPillow: Two Best-Loved Products Get Major Updates

When stores kicked out Mike Lindell’s MyPillow for questioning election fraud, a lot of entrepreneurs would have closed shop.
But not Mike Lindell.
Not only did Mike keep going – he also kept innovating and updating!
Mike just introduced new versions of two of his best-loved products:
— MyPillow 2.0
— MyMattress Topper 2.0
Click here to see both – to grab the best deals, use promo code TGP at checkout (plus, Gateway Pundit benefits from your purchase).
What makes the new MyPillow 2.0 so special?
Watch Mike talk about it here:
To get the two-for-one deal, use promo code TGP here!
The MyPillow 2.0 has brand NEW temperature-regulating technology keeps you comfortable throughout the night!
The new technology:
-
Dissipates heat and humidity to create a cooling sensation to maintain a cooler surface temperature.
-
Helps regulate your body temperature through the night by creating a lower surface temperature for a more restful night sleep.
-
Makes it so the properties last the life of the pillow — because it is a fiber, not a finish.
MyPillow 2.0 comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so get a bunch!
Click here to get yours today!
Plus, Mike just introduced MyMattress Topper 2.0!
When you add the right mattress topper, you’ll keep your hips, spine, and shoulders supported. And if you need to change it, it’s easy and low-cost!
Imagine waking up pain-free!
People are saying:
“It is a great balance of firmness and softness. It is very comfortable and improved my sleep comfort the first night.”
“The best mattress topper – very comfortable and doesn’t slide off the bed. If you want comfort and good body temperature, I recommend this coil mattress topper.”
“Turned my 12 yr old sleep number mattress into a super comfortable, soft, supporting mattress! Saved me from having to buy a whole new mattress for my aging bones.”