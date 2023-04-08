“The Hilarity Of This Coming From MSNBC” – Twitter Files Journalist Spars With MSNBC Host Over Twitter Files, Russiagate, And Hunter Biden

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan brought on journalist Matt Taibbi to discuss the Twitter Files.

Hasan attacked Taibbi for not revealing his source for the Twitter files and accused him of “doing PR work for the world’s richest man.”

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and independent journalist Matt Taibbi got into a heated exchange over Taibbi’s Twitter Files reporting and past MSNBC news coverage. Hasan criticized Taibbi for his refusal to reveal his Twitter Files sources when testifying in front of Congress and suggested he is a bad journalist. In his opening monologue, Hasan accused Taibbi of just “doing PR work for the world’s richest man.”

Taibbi said that the only purpose for the interview was for Hasan “to deflect attention from what we’ve found.”

The decision by @mehdirhasan to pull a pure ad hominem interview, with no purpose but to attack me personally to deflect attention from what we’ve found, reveals him to be the latest in a long line of security-state attack dogs at @MSNBC whose job is to obscure damaging truths. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 7, 2023

CIS — the Center for Internet Security — is the gov contractor that served as the intermediary between CISA/DHS and its partners, including local state gov, NGOs like EIP, law enforcement/FBI. Here's a CIS email explaining the process. Matt got it right. pic.twitter.com/HFhpIc9gR6 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) April 7, 2023

Taibbi responded by blasting Hasan over MSNBC’s Russiagate coverage.

Hasan’s response was simply, “I wasn’t there in that period.”

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

In response to @mehdirhasan's attempted scolding, @mtaibbi says: "The hilarity of this coming from MSNBC which did nothing but vomit up fake Russiagate stories… that you guys still haven't apologized for." Mehdi's defense: "I wasn't there in that period." pic.twitter.com/49R56TUCfK — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 7, 2023

From the video above:

“Mehdi Hasan: In your own words Matt you crossed that line Matt Taibbi: The hilarity of this coming from MSNBC, which did nothing but vomit up fake Russiagate stories that came straight from the FBI for six consecutive years, you guys still haven’t apologized for is unbelievable. Mehdi Hasan: I wasn’t there in that period so I have nothing to apologize.”

5 months ago, Mehdi Hasan did a segment on this asking, “Did Russian Trolls Undermine The 2017 Women’s March?”

.@mehdirhasan's defense for saying zilch about MSNBC's Russiagate propaganda is that he "wasn't there in that period." Now that he is there, he's taking part by exploring issues such as: "Did Russian Trolls Undermine The 2017 Women’s March?"https://t.co/lLZ4RBGCU0 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 7, 2023

They also sparred over MSNBC’s coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop.

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

.@mtaibbi reminds @mehdirhasan that MSNBC spread the lie that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation. Mehdi says: "I never said a word about the Hunter Biden story." That's not true, but say it were: he's admitting to staying quiet on a scam that enabled censorship. pic.twitter.com/8K9O1U08GH — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 7, 2023

From the video above:

“Mehdi Hasan: We’ll have to leave it there Matt, thank you for appearing on the show. Matt Taibbi: What about the Hunter Biden story? Mehdi Hasan: I don’t think I’ve ever written about the Hunter Biden story so maybe you should apologize to me for putting words in my mouth. I never said a word about the Hunter Biden story.”

Despite Hasan claiming he never said a word about the Hunter Biden story he did send out these two tweets on the topic.

You can watch the full segment here:

Will MSNBC ever apologize for their phony Russiagate coverage?

