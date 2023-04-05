“The Criminal Here Is District Attorney Who Leaked Gran Jury Information – He Should Be Prosecuted” – President Trump Lashes Out at Crooked DA Alvin Bragg (VIDEO)

President Trump lashed out tonight at Soros-funded New York City DA Alvin Bragg whose office leaked Grand Jury documents to the liberal press.

Bragg’s office leaked several items to the press recently including to CNN last night, telling the far left channel that President Trump would be indicted on 34 felonies. It is a crime to leak grand jury information. Democrats don’t care. They don’t worry about the law. They are above it.