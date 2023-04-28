The Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign is Off to an Awkward Start – Only 1,800 People Tune In to Watch Joe and Kamala Crash and Burn on Campaign Call (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday evening participated in campaign call with grassroots supporters.

Only 1,800 people tuned in to watch the livestream on YouTube.

The most popular president in US history.

Jill Biden bristled as Joe Biden lost the battle with his teleprompter.

Dr. Jill tensed up as Biden struggled to talk to his ‘grassroots supporters.’

“Let’s finish the job,” Biden said.

“So, you know, you gotta let me tell you something because that’s so important because of all of you we will meet this moment,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also made an appearance on Thursday evening.

Doug Emhoff giggled like a school girl and said, “I’m only here because I’m married to her.”

This is the same guy who recently complained about toxic masculinity.

WATCH: