Texas Mass Shooter Francisco Oropesa is a Previously Deported Illegal Alien – Manhunt Still Underway – $80,000 Reward

Francisco Oropesa is considered armed and dangerous and could be anywhere, the FBI said on Sunday.
Oropesa shot and killed 5 neighbors, including a child in the Houston area on Saturday.
Law enforcement found Oropesa’s abandoned cell phone and a few articles of clothing, but tracking dogs lost his scent.
FBI Houston on Sunday published new photos of the mass shooter with a prominent arm tattoo.
The FBI also said it would spell Oropeza’s name “Oropesa” going forward.
Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.
Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF
— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023
“The multi-agency search for suspect Francisco Oropeza continues this morning. Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”” the FBI said in a tweet early Sunday morning.
Francisco Oropesa is a previously deported illegal alien, according to Fox News.
Fox News reported:
The FBI in Houston released new photos of a fugitive who allegedly killed five people Friday night in an execution-style mass shooting.
A manhunt continued Sunday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Francisco Oropesa, 38, allegedly shot five of his neighbors in their home, including an 8-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas.
Oropesa is in the country illegally and has been deported previously, an ICE source told Fox News Digital. He has re-entered the U.S. illegally “multiple” times and ICE last encountered him in 2016, the course said.
In a Sunday afternoon press conference, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and FBI Houston Special agent in charge James Smith announced there is an $80,000 reward from the governor’s office, state agencies and the FBI for tips leading to an arrest.
“We do not know where he is that’s why we’ve come up with this reward,” Smith told reporters, adding there’s he’s sure Oropesa has contacted friends, they just need to find out who. “We have zero leads,” he added.
A criminal history search uncovered at least one DUI charge from 2009 to a man of the same name and age. Capers said deputies had been called to Oropesa’s home at least once before about “shooting his gun in the yard,” which isn’t necessarily illegal if a person is firing on their own property.