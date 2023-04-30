Texas Mass Shooter Francisco Oropesa is a Previously Deported Illegal Alien – Manhunt Still Underway – $80,000 Reward

Francisco Oropesa is considered armed and dangerous and could be anywhere, the FBI said on Sunday.

Oropesa shot and killed 5 neighbors, including a child in the Houston area on Saturday.

Law enforcement found Oropesa’s abandoned cell phone and a few articles of clothing, but tracking dogs lost his scent.

FBI Houston on Sunday published new photos of the mass shooter with a prominent arm tattoo.

The FBI also said it would spell Oropeza’s name “Oropesa” going forward.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

“The multi-agency search for suspect Francisco Oropeza continues this morning. Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”” the FBI said in a tweet early Sunday morning.

Francisco Oropesa is a previously deported illegal alien, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported: