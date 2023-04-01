“Still Alive!” – Pope Francis to Reporter After Being Discharged from Hospital (VIDEO)

Pope Francis, 86, was reportedly taken to a hospital for “some previously scheduled checks” on Wednesday.

The Pope was kept in the hospital in Rome until Saturday.

According to Italian media, the Pope was reportedly suffering from a respiratory issue and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

“Still alive!” the Pope said to a CNN Vatican Correspondent on Saturday.

VIDEO:

Pope Francis stops on way out of Gemelli hospital to thank journalists for their work. I ask him how he’s feeling, “Still alive!” he says. pic.twitter.com/M3x8XShBNM — Delia Gallagher (@deliacnn) April 1, 2023

Pope Francis on Saturday also comforted and prayed with a couple who just lost their daughter.

WATCH: