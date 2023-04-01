“Still Alive!” – Pope Francis to Reporter After Being Discharged from Hospital (VIDEO)

Pope Francis, 86, was reportedly taken to a hospital for “some previously scheduled checks” on Wednesday.

The Pope was kept in the hospital in Rome until Saturday.

According to Italian media, the Pope was reportedly suffering from a respiratory issue and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

“Still alive!” the Pope said to a CNN Vatican Correspondent on Saturday.

VIDEO:

Pope Francis on Saturday also comforted and prayed with a couple who just lost their daughter.

WATCH:

