“Still Alive!” – Pope Francis to Reporter After Being Discharged from Hospital (VIDEO)

Pope Francis, 86, was reportedly taken to a hospital for “some previously scheduled checks” on Wednesday.
The Pope was kept in the hospital in Rome until Saturday.
According to Italian media, the Pope was reportedly suffering from a respiratory issue and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.
“Still alive!” the Pope said to a CNN Vatican Correspondent on Saturday.
VIDEO:
Pope Francis stops on way out of Gemelli hospital to thank journalists for their work.
I ask him how he’s feeling, “Still alive!” he says. pic.twitter.com/M3x8XShBNM
— Delia Gallagher (@deliacnn) April 1, 2023
Pope Francis on Saturday also comforted and prayed with a couple who just lost their daughter.
WATCH:
Pope Francis, leaving Gemelli hospital, comforts & prays with a couple who just lost their daughter, Angelica, last night. pic.twitter.com/QzNcNj2UdT
— Delia Gallagher (@deliacnn) April 1, 2023