Steve Bannon: “No One Should Watch FOX. Just Take the Clicker and Cut it Off. They Hate You” (VIDEO)

On Monday FOX News fired Tucker Carlson, their top-rated prime-time host. Like FOX hosts before him, Tucker’s final show was on Friday. He was not allowed back on the air.
On Tuesday morning Steve Bannon fired off on the Murdochs and FOX News as he opened the War Room.
Steve Bannon: I played that because at CPAC I threw down harder than Murdochs as being foreigners, as hating our country. It’s just all about money and power for them. It’s not about what’s right for this country. They disrespected President Trump. They disrespected, they disrespected MAGA all the time… They didn’t have the common decency or courtesy of everything, not just for what Tucker’s done for the network, everything Tucker’s done for the country. Because Tucker’s the most prominent populist voice. He’s the only populous voice in primetime on a mainstream media channel. And he’s got the biggest audience. His audience is bigger than all the CNN primetime combined. There’s clearly a huge appetite out there… The lack of respect they show Trump. The lack of respect they show Tucker. Who are you guys?
You’re in our country. You’re not even Americans. What are you doing over here? No one should watch Fox. Just take the clicker and cut it off. They hate you. They disrespect you. The people that you follow and admire, like President Trump and Tucker, they totally disrespect.