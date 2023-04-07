Son of Radical Florida Democrat Rebekah Jones Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up School

The son of far left Democrat activist Rebekah Jones was arrested this week, following threats of shooting up a school.

Jones has been on a one-woman mission to go after Ron DeSantis and other Florida Republicans for years.

It looks like she needs to spend more time focused on her own family.

The Pensacola News Journal reported:

Rebekah Jones’ son arrested in Florida after allegedly threatening to shoot up school, stab students Embattled former state of Florida employee Rebekah Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday night that her 13-year-old son had been arrested in Santa Rosa County for “digital threats of terrorism.” According to the tweets, Jones said an officer told her a warrant had been issued for her son’s arrest after authorities received an anonymous report about messages her son shared in a Snapchat group. Jones says that someone claiming to be a cousin of one of her son’s classmates joined their private Snapchat group. She says the person recorded the conversations and reported them to the police after her son shared a popular internet meme criticizing police. An incident report released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office allege that the 13-year-old made repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab students who angered him. Investigators interviewed multiple students who spoke with the teenager, as well as those who saw messages he posted on social media. In the messages to his friends, the teenager made the following statements, among others: “I want to shoot up the school.” If I get a gun I’m gonna shoot up hnms lol.” “I’m getting a wrath and natural selection shirt so maybe but I don’t think many ppl know what the columbine shooters look like.”

Naturally, Jones tried to blame this on DeSantis:

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov’s orders, and I’ve had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis’ Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Also, her son wasn’t taken from her. She turned him in. Watch:

VIDEO: Rebekah Jones turns in her son at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for threatening to shoot up a middle school pic.twitter.com/7L9zAlwmPZ — Max (@MaxNordau) April 6, 2023

The liberal media tried to cover for her by claiming her son was arrested for memes, but that’s simply not true.