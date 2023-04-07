SoCal Doctor Indicted on Multiple Felonies for Poisoning Her Husband with Drano

Orange County, California – A dermatologist was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning her husband with Drano last year.

Dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was caught on video pouring Drano into her husband’s lemonade last July.

Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by “Emily” has been married to Dr. Jack Chen, a radiologist, for 10 years.



Dr. Yue Yu

Dr. Chen set up cameras in the couple’s kitchen after he noticed “a chemical taste” in his lemonade and fell ill with gastritis and diagnosed with ulcers.

Chen became suspicious that his wife may be poisoning him and sure enough he caught her on video pouring Drano in his drink.

“She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day,” said Dr. Chen’s lawyer, Steven Hittelman.

Dr. Chen alleged his wife and mother-in-law have been abusing him for years.

Dr. Yu denied the allegations through her attorney, David Wohl, in a statement to Fox News.

“Ms. Emily Yu vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else,” attorney Wohl told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. “As a well-respected physician, her goal as always been to help people and never to harm people. Accordingly, she also strongly denies her husband’s claims of abusing him and their children emotionally and physically.”

Dr. Yu was indicted on three felony counts of poisoning and one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

“Our homes should be where we feel the safest,” Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Yet, a licensed medical professional capitalized on her husband’s daily rituals to torment her husband by systematically plying his tea with a Drano-like substance intending to cause him pain and suffering.”

Mission Viejo Dermatologist Indicted by Orange County Grand Jury for Poisoning her Husband with Liquid Drain Cleaner, Domestic Battery Full Press Release: https://t.co/HS33ZRX2ur pic.twitter.com/5JYqcOay6A — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) April 5, 2023

Dr. Yu faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months if convicted on all counts. Spitzer said.

She is scheduled to be arraigned April 18.

