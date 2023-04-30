Severe Weather Leads to Wild Night in South Florida, Area Remains Under Severe Weather Watch (Video)

South Florida is under a severe weather alert with tornados spotted last night across the area.

A man stuck inside his car saw a tornado touch down in North Palm Beach, Florida, flipping and throwing the car in front of him.

🚨#WATCH: As a vehicle gets sucked and thrown over by a tornado 📌#PalmBeach | #Florida Incredible yet terrifying video as a vehicle gets sucked and flips over into a tornado that spawned in Palm beach Florida today causing severe damage to many homespic.twitter.com/Ko2aZHqFq0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 29, 2023

Video shows the damage north of Palm Beach where cars were flipped and homes and businesses were damaged.

🚨#UPDATE: Footage shows the aftermath after a tornado spawned in north of palm beach Florida about an hour ago throwing and flipping cars like toys and damaging multiple homes and businesses pic.twitter.com/UFi3SjpMwI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 29, 2023

Rough weather continues to be a concern through Sunday morning and Tornado Warnings continue in parts of the area.

Sunday morning coming down. Still strong storms in south Florida and fixing to in eastern SC/NC/VA off the Atlantic. Low pressure spinnage showing well on radar. Tornado Warnings in red in SEFL. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/t1c1uhz1xZ — Mike’s Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) April 30, 2023

NBC Miami shares, “A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Broward County until 8:30 a.m., the National Weather Service in Miami said. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 2 p.m. for parts of Florida.”

“Storms should hold off for the start of the morning, but the line of storms will be working across the Everglades and moving into our area by late morning or midday.”