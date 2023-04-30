Severe Weather Leads to Wild Night in South Florida, Area Remains Under Severe Weather Watch (Video)

South Florida is under a severe weather alert with tornados spotted last night across the area.

A man stuck inside his car saw a tornado touch down in North Palm Beach, Florida, flipping and throwing the car in front of him.

Video shows the damage north of Palm Beach where cars were flipped and homes and businesses were damaged.

Rough weather continues to be a concern through Sunday morning and Tornado Warnings continue in parts of the area.

NBC Miami shares, “A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Broward County until 8:30 a.m., the National Weather Service in Miami said. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 2 p.m. for parts of Florida.”

“Storms should hold off for the start of the morning, but the line of storms will be working across the Everglades and moving into our area by late morning or midday.”

