Sen. Ron Johnson: New Emails Show Tony Blinken Lied to US Senate Under Oath About Meeting with Hunter Biden (VIDEO)

Senator Ron Johnson joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Johnson dropped a political bomb to open the segment. Senator Johnson opened up by explaining the US Senate was investigating Hunter Biden back in 2019 and 2020 but he did not have “the full support of my committee or the Republican Conference to subpoena the Bidens.” Senate Republicans REFUSED to subpoena the Bidens. They truly are on the other side.

Johnson then told Maria Bartiromo that Anthony Blinken lied to his committee under oath about contacting Hunter Biden. Blinken told Johnson’s committee he did not email Hunter Biden and now Johnson has those emails.

Senator Ron Johnson: What is interesting, Marie, and here’s a little news for you. Anthony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be secretary of state. And now, because of more information that’s come out, we know that he lied bold face to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we’ll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records. You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can’t trust the Biden family. You can’t trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with these made men. I basically agree with that statement… …What do you do when you have, in effect, co conspirators of the Biden family inside the agencies, inside our intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice, the FBI. And you have the political party, the Democrats, who couldn’t care less, have no interest whatsoever in the corruption that is being uncovered bit by bit as we pull back the layers of the onion here… He must preserve his emails. We must get to the bottom of this. We need to show how corrupt these individuals are.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.