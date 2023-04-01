Ron DeSantis Holds Event on Long Island – FLASH MOB of Trump Supporters Pops Up and Rallies Outside (VIDEO)

Ron DeSantis held a book signing on Saturday on Long Island at the Cradle of Aviation Museum.

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters popped up outside the venue and held a rally.

A Pro-Trump caravan circled the block.

MAGA was out in force.

