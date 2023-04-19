Robert Kennedy Jr. Formally Announces 2024 White House Bid (Video)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced his candidacy for President of the United States on Wednesday, April, 19th, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kennedy, a Democrat, is 69 years old. He’s the oldest son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while campaigning for president in 1968. He is also a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the late Senator Ted Kennedy, who ran for president in 1980.

“I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for president of the United States,” Kennedy said after taking the stage, according to Fox News. “My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”

Too many Americans believe that we are losing our republic to a new brand of corporate feudalism, or a corporate kleptocracy. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines told People Magazine she “supports her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s decision to run for president, issuing a statement the same day he made an official announcement regarding his 2024 campaign.”

“My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision,” Hines, 57, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star added, “He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy.”