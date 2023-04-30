RFK Jr.: “Mega-Billionaires” are Using Climate Change to Usher in Totalitarian Controls of Population (Video)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joined Kim Iverson for an exclusive interview this past week after announcing his official run for US President in Boston late last week.

RFK Jr. is not your typical communist Democrat. Democrats must by very worried as RFK Jr. starts making the media rounds. The noted environmentalist is not a globalist totalitarian. He is a free market capitalist. That makes him unique on the current Democrat platform.

During his recent discussion with Iverson, Kennedy said the “mega-billionaires” are using climate change to usher in totalitarian controls of the population.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Climate issues and pollution issues are being exploited by, you know, the the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates and all of these big, you know, mega billionaires. The same way that COVID was exploited to use it as an excuse to clamp down top down totalitarian controls on society and to and then to give us engineering solutions. And if you look closely, as it turns out, the guys who are promoting those engineering solutions are the people who own the IPS, the patents for those solutions. It’s a way they’ve given climate chaos a bad name because people now see that it’s just another crisis that’s being used to strip by the wealth of the poor and to enrich billionaires. And I, for 40 years, have had the same policy on climate and engineering. You can go check my speeches from the 1980s, and I’ve said, the most important solution for environmental issues? Not top down controls. It’s free market capitalism.

He could be running as a MAGA Republican with that agenda.

Democrats must be very worried about RFK, Jr. His message makes too much sense. Will they be able to hide him in the basement from the Democrat base?