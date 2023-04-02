Report: Trump Attorneys Believe Soros-Funded DA Will Impose Gag Order on Trump On Monday – Will Prevent Him from Campaigning

On Thursday night New York City DA Alvin Bragg announced his office was indicting President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

President Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 PM ET in New York City on the garbage charges.

On Friday Harmeet Dhillon joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the criminal leak on the New York City DA’s garbage indictment of President Donald Trump.

Harmeet suggested the Soros-funded DA will attempt to silence President Trump with a gag order. That way the communist left can prevent President Trump from campaigning.

Now a new report in The Daily Mail revealed on Sunday that the New York City DA’s office will gag President Trump on Monday.

Of course they will.

The Daily Mail reported:

Donald Trump’s legal team is preparing for a New York judge to slap a gag order on the former president on Monday, DailyMail.com can reveal, a day before he is due to be arrested in Manhattan. The extraordinary move to potentially silence a candidate for president will likely enflame Trump’s supporters as he prepares to fly out of his Florida home. ‘The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow,’ said a source. ‘The Trump legal team is considering adding a First Amendment lawyer to the effort to combat this and will fight it all the way.’ Breaking the gag order could trigger a fine of $1000 and a prison sentence of as much as 30 days, under New York law.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the Trump campaign. We spoke with one Trump attorney who could not confirm the report. Our contacts at the Trump campaign could also not confirm the report.

It should be noted that this is a common tactic used by the Communist left and Stasi FBI. They leak smears and lies all day to the gullible rubes in the fake news media who gladly report on their rubbish. And at the same time, they make it impossible for Trump or his supporters to defend themselves in the press.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson used this tactic to destroy Roger Stone in his bogus Trump-Russia collusion case. Then entire Trump-Russia collusion case was based on Hillary Clinton Campaign lies and pushed by nefarious FBI agents.

General Michael Flynn was also unable to speak out while the government spread lies about him and threatened his family.

This is how the FBI-Democrat Party rolls. Deal with it.

Tomorrow the Soros-funded New York City DA will likely try to muzzle President Trump. Do not be surprised.